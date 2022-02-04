 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oak Park Fenwick engulfs Chicago Resurrection in flames 47-20

Oak Park Fenwick rolled past Chicago Resurrection for a comfortable 47-20 victory on February 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 27, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago Resurrection and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago Resurrection on January 27 at Chicago Resurrection High School. For more, click here.

