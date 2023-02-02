Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Oak Park Fenwick nipped Chicago DePaul College Prep 42-40 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 2.

In recent action on January 23, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius . Click here for a recap. Oak Park Fenwick took on Lisle Benet on January 25 at Lisle Benet Academy. For a full recap, click here.

