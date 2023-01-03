Oak Lawn Richards sprints past Chicago De La Salle 60-43

Oak Lawn Richards turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 60-43 win over Chicago De La Salle in Illinois girls basketball on January 3.
Last season, Chicago De La Salle and Oak Lawn Richards squared off with December 13, 2021 at Oak Lawn Richards High School last season. For results, click here.
