Not for the faint of heart: Tolono Unity topples Warrensburg-Latham 59-52

With little to no wiggle room, Tolono Unity nosed past Warrensburg-Latham 59-52 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 19.

The last time Tolono Unity and Warrensburg-Latham played in a 55-42 game on December 20, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 5, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Tolono Unity took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on December 8 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

