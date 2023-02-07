Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac passed in a 32-25 victory at Chicago Noble Street College Prep's expense on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac faced off against Chicago St Francis de Sales. For more, click here.

