It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Math and Science wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 34-28 over Chicago Clemente in Illinois girls basketball on February 14.

In recent action on February 9, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Amundsen. Chicago Math and Science took on Chicago Northside College on February 7 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School.

