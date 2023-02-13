Northbrook Glenbrook North dumped Chicago Lane Tech 52-42 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Recently on February 8, Chicago Lane Tech squared off with Chicago Whitney Young in a basketball game. For results, click here.
