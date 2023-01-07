Northbrook Glenbrook North secures a win over Chicago De La Salle 50-31

Northbrook Glenbrook North knocked off Chicago De La Salle 50-31 in Illinois girls basketball on January 7.
Last season, Northbrook Glenbrook North and Chicago De La Salle faced off on January 15, 2022 at Chicago De La Salle. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 29, Northbrook Glenbrook North faced off against Chicago Resurrection and Chicago De La Salle took on Oak Lawn Richards on January 3 at Chicago De La Salle. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.