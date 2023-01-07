 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Northbrook Glenbrook North secures a win over Chicago De La Salle 50-31

  • 0

Northbrook Glenbrook North knocked off Chicago De La Salle 50-31 in Illinois girls basketball on January 7.

Last season, Northbrook Glenbrook North and Chicago De La Salle faced off on January 15, 2022 at Chicago De La Salle. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 29, Northbrook Glenbrook North faced off against Chicago Resurrection and Chicago De La Salle took on Oak Lawn Richards on January 3 at Chicago De La Salle. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News