Normal wins tense tussle with Mundelein Carmel 36-34

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Normal nipped Mundelein Carmel 36-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Mundelein Carmel authored a promising start, taking a 15-8 advantage over Normal at the end of the first quarter.

The Corsairs took a 17-16 lead over the Ironmen heading to the half locker room.

Mundelein Carmel enjoyed a 27-24 lead over Normal to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 12-7 rally, but the Ironmen were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

