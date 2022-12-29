 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal wins tense tussle with Mundelein Carmel 36-34

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Normal nipped Mundelein Carmel 36-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Mundelein Carmel authored a promising start, taking a 15-8 advantage over Normal at the end of the first quarter.

The Corsairs took a 17-16 lead over the Ironmen heading to the half locker room.

Mundelein Carmel enjoyed a 27-24 lead over Normal to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 12-7 rally, but the Ironmen were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 21, Normal squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

