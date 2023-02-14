Normal West lit up the scoreboard on February 14 to propel past Urbana for a 75-45 victory at Normal West on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action

The last time Normal West and Urbana played in a 52-10 game on January 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 9, Normal West faced off against Urbana . For results, click here. Normal West took on Urbana on February 9 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.