Normal played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Bradley-Bourbonnais during a 55-26 beating in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 4.

Last season, Normal and Bradley-Bourbonnais squared off with February 14, 2022 at Normal Community High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 21, Bradley-Bourbonnais faced off against Normal West . Click here for a recap. Normal took on Joliet West on January 28 at Normal Community High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.