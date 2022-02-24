 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal University survives competitive clash with Canton 39-36

  • 0

Normal University broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Canton 39-36 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 24.

Canton took a 19-14 lead over Normal University heading to the half locker room.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Pioneers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-17 final quarter, too.

In recent action on February 18, Canton faced off against Eureka and Normal University took on Bloomington Central Catholic on February 15 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving could make home court return soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News