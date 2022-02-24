Normal University survives competitive clash with Canton 39-36

Normal University broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Canton 39-36 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 24.
Canton took a 19-14 lead over Normal University heading to the half locker room.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Pioneers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-17 final quarter, too.
In recent action on February 18, Canton faced off against Eureka and Normal University took on Bloomington Central Catholic on February 15 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
