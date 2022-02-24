Normal University survives competitive clash with Canton 39-36

Normal University broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Canton 39-36 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 24.

Canton took a 19-14 lead over Normal University heading to the half locker room.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Pioneers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-17 final quarter, too.

