Normal University snatches victory over Rockford Lutheran 53-46

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Normal University passed in a 53-46 victory at Rockford Lutheran's expense at Normal University High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Rockford Lutheran, as it began with an 18-12 edge over Normal University through the end of the first quarter.

The Pioneers' shooting moved in front for a 30-27 lead over the Crusaders at the half.

Normal University moved to a 40-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pioneers held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

