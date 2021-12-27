 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal University pushes over St. Joseph-Ogden 50-40

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Normal University blunted St. Joseph-Ogden's plans 50-40 at St. Joseph-Ogden High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 11-11 duel in the first quarter.

Normal University's offense jumped to a 22-15 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Normal University and St. Joseph-Ogden locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Normal University hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-6 advantage in the frame.

Recently on December 21 , Normal University squared up on Park Ridge Maine East in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News