Normal University pushes over St. Joseph-Ogden 50-40

No quarter was granted as Normal University blunted St. Joseph-Ogden's plans 50-40 at St. Joseph-Ogden High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 11-11 duel in the first quarter.

Normal University's offense jumped to a 22-15 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Normal University and St. Joseph-Ogden locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Normal University hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-6 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.