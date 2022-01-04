Normal University mows down Villa Grove 50-23

Yes, Normal University looked superb in beating Villa Grove, but no autographs please after its 50-23 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 4.
In recent action on December 30, Normal University faced off against Paris and Villa Grove took on Fithian Oakwood on December 29 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
