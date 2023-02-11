In recent action on January 31, Normal University faced off against Chatham Glenwood . Click here for a recap. Stanford Olympia took on Mason City Illini Central on February 6 at Stanford Olympia High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.