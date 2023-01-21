Normal University grinds out close victory over Jacksonville 39-31

With little to no wiggle room, Normal University nosed past Jacksonville 39-31 at Normal University High on January 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 16, Normal University faced off against Washington and Jacksonville took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 14 at Jacksonville High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.