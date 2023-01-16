Normal triumphs in strong showing over East Moline United Township 68-27

Normal raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-27 win over East Moline United Township on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Normal faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and East Moline United Township took on Pekin on January 2 at East Moline United Township High School. Click here for a recap.
