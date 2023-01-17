Normal trips Peoria Richwoods in tenacious tussle 37-35

Mighty close, mighty fine, Normal wore a victory shine after clipping Peoria Richwoods 37-35 at Peoria Richwoods High on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Normal and Peoria Richwoods played in a 50-34 game on January 8, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Peoria and Normal took on Peoria Notre Dame on January 11 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.