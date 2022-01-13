 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal tops Normal Community West 55-40

Normal trucked Normal Community West on the road to a 55-40 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Normal registered a 30-12 advantage at halftime over Normal Community West.

In recent action on January 8, Normal Community West faced off against Urbana and Normal took on Peoria Richwoods on January 8 at Normal Community High School. For more, click here.

