Normal tops Normal Community West 55-40

Normal trucked Normal Community West on the road to a 55-40 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Normal registered a 30-12 advantage at halftime over Normal Community West.
In recent action on January 8, Normal Community West faced off against Urbana and Normal took on Peoria Richwoods on January 8 at Normal Community High School. For more, click here.
