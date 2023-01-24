Normal takes victory lap past Springfield Southeast 44-24

Normal stomped on Springfield Southeast 44-24 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 13, Springfield Southeast faced off against Normal University and Normal took on Normal West on January 19 at Normal Community High School. For results, click here.
