Normal survives close clash with Morton 40-35

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Normal had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Morton 40-35 on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The start wasn't the problem for Morton, as it began with a 12-11 edge over Normal through the end of the first quarter.

The Ironmen's offense darted in front for a 30-23 lead over the Potters at the intermission.

Normal and Morton each scored in the third quarter.

The Potters narrowed the gap 5-3 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

