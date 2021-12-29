Normal severs Rock Island's hopes 55-42

Normal notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Rock Island 55-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Normal opened with a 36-25 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.

The Ironmen jumped on top over the Rocks when the fourth quarter began 49-32.

