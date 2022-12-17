Normal rolls like thunder over Urbana 57-20

Normal showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Urbana 57-20 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 17.
In recent action on December 10, Normal faced off against Pekin and Urbana took on Tolono Unity on December 5 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
