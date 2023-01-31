Normal rolls like thunder over Mahomet-Seymour 55-30

Impressive was a ready adjective for Normal's 55-30 throttling of Mahomet-Seymour in Illinois girls basketball action on January 31.

In recent action on January 26, Normal faced off against Peoria . For results, click here. Mahomet-Seymour took on Mt Zion on January 23 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.