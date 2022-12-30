Normal outclasses Washington 46-32

Normal handed Washington a tough 46-32 loss in Illinois girls basketball on December 30.

The start wasn't the problem for Washington, as it began with a 11-10 edge over Normal through the end of the first quarter.

The Ironmen kept a 21-14 half margin at the Panthers' expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Ironmen held on with a 15-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

