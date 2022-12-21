Normal manhandles Decatur MacArthur 63-31

Normal dismissed Decatur MacArthur by a 63-31 count in Illinois girls basketball action on December 21.
Last season, Normal and Decatur MacArthur squared off with December 22, 2021 at Normal Community High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Normal took on Urbana on December 17 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap
