Normal manhandles Champaign Central 61-27

Champaign Central had no answers as Normal compiled a 61-27 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Normal and Champaign Central squared off with January 6, 2022 at Normal Community High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Champaign Central faced off against Kankakee and Normal took on Peoria Manual on December 1 at Normal Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.