Normal imposes its will on Washington 47-27

Normal rolled past Washington for a comfortable 47-27 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 15.

The last time Normal and Washington played in a 51-45 game on December 16, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 10, Normal faced off against Pekin and Washington took on Eureka on December 10 at Eureka High School. For more, click here.

