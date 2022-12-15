Normal imposes its will on Washington 47-27

Normal rolled past Washington for a comfortable 47-27 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 15.
The last time Normal and Washington played in a 51-45 game on December 16, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Normal faced off against Pekin and Washington took on Eureka on December 10 at Eureka High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.