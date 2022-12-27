Normal exhales after close call with Wheaton-Warrenville South 42-34

A sigh of relief filled the air in Normal's locker room after a trying 42-34 test with Wheaton-Warrenville South in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.

Normal drew first blood by forging a 10-5 margin over Wheaton-Warrenville South after the first quarter.

The Tigers drew within 17-14 at halftime.

Normal jumped to a 31-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ironmen's advantage was wide enough to weather the Tigers' 14-11 margin in the final quarter.

