Normal dismantles Bloomington in convincing manner 61-32

Normal controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 61-32 victory over Bloomington in Illinois girls basketball on February 10.
In recent action on January 29, Normal faced off against Joliet West and Bloomington took on Urbana on January 27 at Urbana High School. For more, click here.
