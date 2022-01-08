Normal denies Peoria Richwoods' challenge 50-34

Normal handed Peoria Richwoods a tough 50-34 loss at Normal Community High on January 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 29, Normal faced off against Rock Island and Peoria Richwoods took on Champaign Centennial on December 29 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.