Normal Community's defense puts clamps on Washington in battle of unbeaten girls teams

NORMAL — Olivia Corson admitted Normal Community was "so excited" to face Washington in a showdown of unbeaten girls basketball teams Thursday night.

Maybe too excited.

"Both teams are really good shooting teams, and we couldn't throw it in the ocean at the beginning," said NCHS head coach Dave Feeney.

The Iron scored only two points for the first four minutes. Yet NCHS' smothering defense didn't let the Panthers and star Claire McDougall get rolling, either.

When the Iron hit a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter they took control, and then their depth wore down Washington.

Corson scored 19 points as Class 4A No. 8-ranked NCHS shut out the Panthers in the fourth quarter to take a 47-27 victory and improve their record to 10-0.

"In the first quarter we saw how much of a game this is going to be," said Corson as NCHS led, 9-7. "This put such a chip on our shoulder, and with the (State Farm) Holiday Classic coming up that put an even bigger chip on our shoulder to show people what we're made of."

Washington (10-1), ranked No. 4 in the Class 3A state poll, is the No. 2 seed in the Holiday Classic's Large School Division with NCHS No. 4.

McDougall, a Bradley recruit, led the Panthers with 12 points. However, she went to the bench with three fouls early in the second quarter after scoring on a drive to give Washington a 12-11 lead.

Corson answered that with a drive of her own that began an 18-3 NCHS run that featured two 3-pointers from Giana Rawlings and another trey from Sophia Feeney. NCHS took a 31-18 halftime lead that Washington was able to cut to 37-27 after three quarters.

NCHS spread the floor to start the fourth quarter.

"I'm not sure if our kids love it when Coach Feeney makes them pull the ball out, but with our guard play and ability to penetrate if we can spread the floor — and like the old Peoria Manual (boys) teams — if you want to come out and chase us, we can blow by you," said the NCHS coach. "If you don't want to come chase, we're pretty tough to score on the other end and now you have two enemies."

NCHS held the ball until Corson's driving basket with 6:18 left. The Iron's relentless defense on McDougall, led by Ali Ince, Corson and Lauren Hlava, took its toll as the Panthers couldn't get any offense generated. Corson made seven of eight free throws to put the game away.

"The way they shot in the fourth quarter I thought they were out of rhythm and we took their legs," said Dave Feeney.

Sophia Feeney, Rawlings, Allie Rustemeyer and Ince all had six points for the Iron. Ince grabbed eight rebounds. Both teams committed 15 turnovers.

"Our offense was stagnant. We didn't give them our best shot," said Panthers head coach Kim Barth. "Maybe we'll see them again over Christmas. We didn't have a goal of being undefeated all year. Losses are not a negative in my mind. You can learn. It's your response that shows your character and can help us build throughout the year."

McDougall finished with 12 points. She made all three of her shots in the first half, but went 2 of 10 after the break. Washington shot 25% from the field for the game.

"A lot of times we stand and watch Claire. Claire's good. Everyone knows that," said Barth. "But we have to get better, move better without the basketball and not be watching her because we so many talented players."

The Iron held Washington without a 3-pointer, which Coach Feeney couldn't wait to share with his team.

"We talk a lot about the fact we've won the 3-point line," he said. "Watching film on them, they shoot the 3 really well."

