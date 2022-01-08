Normal Community West takes victory lap over Urbana 52-10

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Normal Community West turned out the lights on Urbana 52-10 on January 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 29 , Normal Community West squared up on Bloomington in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.