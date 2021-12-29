Normal Community West nips Bloomington in scare 55-50

Normal Community West poked just enough holes in Bloomington's defense to garner a taut 55-50 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 15-10 lead over the Purple Raiders.

The Wildcats opened a thin 25-16 gap over the Purple Raiders at halftime.

Normal Community West darted over Bloomington 36-34 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 19-16 advantage in the frame.

