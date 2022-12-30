Normal Community recovers from slow start to earn first State Farm Holiday Classic title since 2003

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Community head coach Dave Feeney called a timeout less than three minutes into Friday's State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Girls championship game at Shirk Center.

The Iron heard some harsh words.

"We were violating everything we talked about," said Feeney. "The atmosphere, I wouldn't say our kids felt some anxiety, but anxious excitement. We lost our minds a little bit."

NCHS soon regained its senses and put the defensive clamps on Washington.

Junior Olivia Corson scored 14 points while Ali Ince contributed 11 points, six rebounds and stellar defense on Washington star Claire McDougall. Undefeated and fourth-seeded NCHS pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 47-32 victory over the No. 2 Panthers and their first Holiday Classic crown since 2003.

"We came in here to compete," said Ince, who held Bradley recruit McDougall to eight points. "We knew it would be a great atmosphere. If we went in there and worked together and do what we do, we would be good."

The Iron improved to 15-0 while having a more difficult time against the Panthers than they did on Dec. 15 in a 47-27 victory.

Washington (12-2), which went the final 12 minutes in the first half without a basket after taking a 10-4 lead, got within 26-24 late in the third quarter. But Ince found Allie Rustemeyer for a layup before Rayna Powers, whose last-second basket beat No. 1 seed Mundelein Carmel on Thursday, sank a 3-pointer to take a 31-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ince scored on a nifty scoop shot and Giana Rawlings swished a 3-pointer to expand the lead to 36-24 with 6:50 left. The Panthers didn't get closer than eight the rest of the way.

"We just came together this week to show we're a good team when we come together and play as one," said Corson. "Last year we didn't get the results we wanted, but this year we came in with that chip on our shoulder knowing that's what we wanted."

Defense carried the Iron throughout the four-day tourney run. NCHS allowed an average of 33.7 points per game.

McDougall scored four points in each half as Ince took on the challenge.

"She's a phenomenal player. We knew she was going to drive to the basket and she can also shoot," said Ince. "So just stay in front and not let her get in the paint, and then we also have all our other girls ready to help."

Ince's 3-pointer helped wake up NCHS after falling behind 11-4. The Iron took the lead at the start of the second quarter on Corson's drive inside and Ince finished the half with a nifty move inside with 10 seconds left for a 21-14 lead at the break.

"She is an unbelievable kid and incredibly humble," said Feeney of Ince, a star on the track with five state titles. "They always talk about big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments. Ali Ince exemplifies that.

"She made huge plays on both ends. The plan was to put Ali on McDougall early so we didn't wear down some other kids. That was an incredible effort. It was a team effort, but Ali deserves a ton of credit."

The Iron checked off one of their goals coming into the season, but there are still plenty more left.

"We're going to play some really good teams coming up so this is a positive boost for us knowing we can do it if we come together," said Corson.

Carmel 55, Hyde Park 23: Michigan State recruit Jordan Wood scored 21 points to lead Carmel (12-3) in the third-place game.

All-tournament team: Joining Corson, McDougall and Wood on the all-tournament team were Plainfield North's Lexi Salazar, Jazmyne Bynum of Hyde Park and Geneseo's Annie Wirth.

Small School

Camp Point Central/Augusta SE 36, Paris 32: Amanda Stephens' 13 points helped No. 7-seed Camp Point Central/Augusta Southeastern upset top-seed and undefeated Paris in the championship game.

Camp Point Central trailed 25-23 entering the fourth quarter. Paris was led by Deming Hawkins with nine points.

Sherrard 51, Brimfield 44: Sherrard used an 18-4 advantage in the third quarter to break free from a halftime tie to claim third place. Addison Pickens led the Tigers with 19 points.

All-tournament team: Central Catholic's Cate Uhren was joined on the all-tournament team by Soraya Parker of Rockford Lutheran, Winnebago's Campbell Schrank, Pickens, Kaitlyn Coombes of Paris and Camp Point Central's Brilyn Lantz.

PHOTOS: Normal Community girls against Washington during 2022 State Farm Holiday Classic