Normal Community looks impressive while Saints rally as Girls Intercity Basketball Tournament opens

NORMAL — There were freshmen and sophomores all over the court for the Girls Intercity Basketball Tournament's first round on Monday night. That made for a lot of jitters and turnovers.

Then host Normal Community, with mainly juniors and seniors returning from a team that lost in last season's Class 4A sectional final, arrived and looked in midseason form.

Juniors Ali Ince and Olivia Corson led the way with 11 points each as the Iron cruised past University High, 54-27, forcing a running clock in the fourth quarter.

"I love the fact we play really hard," said NCHS head coach Dave Feeney. "We take a lot of pride in our defense and we're willing to share it. It's a really fun team to coach when you have those intangibles."

The first game was much closer. Bloomington rallied from a 13-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to take the lead with 1:43 left before Central Catholic scored the last eight points to pull out a 46-40 victory.

"We picked it up," said Saints' head coach Debbie Coffman. "We had a little lull when we got that lead. Sometimes you don't make that extra step you were making earlier."

The tourney resumes Wednesday. NCHS takes on Central Catholic at 6 p.m. while Normal West sees its first action against U High at 7:30.

NCHS-U High

When Corson sank a 3-pointer to start the game, the Iron were off and running.

NCHS forced eight turnovers in taking an 18-6 lead after the first quarter. The Iron kept the pressure on as U High had more turnovers (19) than shots (13) in the first half while trailing 31-13 at the break.

"In Intercity it took me a while to learn until it happened, but experience is so huge," said U High head coach Laura Sellers. "The amount of experienced minutes they can put out on the court and their depth is second to none. They have talent, great coaching and great athletes."

Lauren Hlava, a senior guard who started last season, came off the bench for NCHS. Her third 3-pointer gave the Iron a 46-15 lead midway through the third quarter before NCHS began to rest its regulars while going ahead, 50-19, heading to the fourth quarter.

Feeney told his team when he was an Illinois Wesleyan assistant men's coach, Titan head coach Ron Rose talked about having seven starters, not five.

"We said this is a great thing as long as we handle it maturely," said Feeney. "Obviously you have a lot of people upset because, no offense to other schools, but (they could say) I could go to another school and be playing a lot.

"We have a lot of kids back. We said we can all get more if none of us individually wants more. It's early, but they've really bought into it."

U High, which lost a lot of experience from last season's Class 2A super-sectional squad, was paced by junior Kari Merriweather with 11 points and seven rebounds.

"You have to go in with the mindset of competing as long as you can and get something out of it," said Sellers. "Hopefully this will make us better the next time we play. The game will be slower. They're a great team."

Central-BHS

Despite having only three upperclassmen, Central Catholic's pressure was causing turnovers as usual. The Saints took a 37-24 lead after three quarters and appeared in control.

But BHS, led by senior Katie Barger, tightened up its defense. When freshman Christina Lenard scored on a steal and layup, the game was tied at 38-all. Then Barger made two free throws to put BHS ahead.

"We had a good stretch where we stopped turning it over," said Raiders' head coach Austin Myers. "We knew playing so many freshmen and sophomores, it was so many passes our girls weren't used to making last year. It's a different speed going eighth grade to varsity."

However, with junior center Crissiana Rose out for the early part of the season with an injury, BHS had a difficult time inside. Lauren Emm's rebound tied the game before Elyssa Stenger's three free throws gave the Saints the lead to stay.

Stenger, a 5-foot-10 senior, finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Emm contributed 11 points.

"We have a very young team. There's going to be a lot of ups and downs," said Coffman. "I thought our bench did a very good job of coming in and giving minutes and little sparks here and there. Give Bloomington credit. They came back. We got a little frustrated. But give our kids credit. They got down and came back and finished at the end."

Barger scored 17 points to pace the Raiders while Lenard chipped in 12. There were 55 combined turnovers with BHS committing 32.

"I told my girls some of you all got put into the fire a lot sooner than we expected," said Myers. "That's a tough first matchup. When you play Central you know what you're getting ... They screen so well. We have some freshmen who are just learning how to screen."