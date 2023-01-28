Normal Community girls overwhelm Joliet West

NORMAL – Hitting a trio of 3-pointers Saturday against Joliet West, Normal Community High School junior Ali Ince displayed her track speed as well with successful drives to the basket.

Ince and the Iron also showed off their defensive prowess while running away from the Tigers 64-27 at NCHS.

“I thought we played hard the whole time, all 16 of us,” Iron coach Dave Feeney said. “I thought we were relentless, and we wore them down.”

NCHS lost at Joliet West last season before topping the Tigers in a 4A sectional rematch. Ranked fifth in Class 4A, the Iron improved to 24-3 as Joliet West slipped to 15-10.

“They’re a sub sectional opponent from up north, battle-tested, they play a lot of good teams,” said Feeney. “I thought it would be a really good opponent for us and it was.”

Hot start for Ince

Ince scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter as NCHS seized a 20-14 lead.

“We’re definitely a race and space team,” Ince said. “We like to get the ball out of the basket, look up the floor and pitch it ahead. We can all run the floor. That’s definitely one of our strengths.”

“When Ince is in attack mode, she is really special. And she’s ridiculously unselfish,” said Feeney. “We have a lot of kids who can drive and shoot it (from the perimeter). That makes us really dangerous.”

Turnover festival

NCHS’ pressure forced Joliet West into 23 turnovers. The Iron repeatedly secured a steal and raced down the floor to score on the fast break or in transition.

“Hopefully we don’t have to set up an offense all the time,” Feeney said. “If we’re in transition and playing in a flow, we’re really good. We have some kids who really know how to play. If they’re thinking keep attacking, hit the open person, we’re really good.”

Defensive shutdown

The Tigers could not match their 14 first-quarter points over the final three periods with a mere 13.

After hitting 6 of 9 first-quarter shots, Joliet West was 4 of 32.

Brooke Schwall led the Tigers with 11 points and Maziah Shelton chipped in nine.

Sizzling from deep

Olivia Corson and Lauren Hlava joined Ince with three 3-pointers. Corson finished with 13 points and Hlava 11.

NCHS was 12 of 26 from beyond the arc for 46 percent.

Iron redemption

NCHS was feeling better about itself after suffering a 56-35 Big 12 Conference road loss to Peoria on Thursday.

“Coming off a hard loss against Peoria High, we definitely wanted to focus on working as a team and making sure we work hard,” said Ince. “We have a chip on our shoulder from that game we’re going to carry with us the rest of the season and into the postseason.”

The Iron’s losses have come to Peoria, the third-ranked team in 3A, No. 4 in 3A Peoria Notre Dame and No. 5-nationally ranked St. Louis Incarnate Word.

