Normal Community girls complete 4-0 run for Intercity Tournament title

NORMAL – The first box for the Normal Community High School girls basketball season has been filled with a check mark.

The Iron completed a 4-0 Intercity Tournament sweep and won their second straight Intercity crown Tuesday with a 59-20 victory over Bloomington.

“Undefeated two years in a row. That doesn’t happen a lot. It’s a pretty special group,” said NCHS coach Dave Feeney. “Every year we talk about some goals, and Intercity means a lot to our kids. It’s a stepping stone to what we hope is a really special year.”

Tuesday’s second game was a battle for second place in the tournament as Normal West outlasted Central Catholic 41-37.

West was 3-1, Central Catholic 2-2, University High 1-3 and Bloomington 0-4 in tournament play.

NCHS-BHS

The Iron shot out to a 10-1 lead that grew to 20-3 on two straight baskets from Rayna Power.

“They set the tempo right from the get go. When you play a team like Normal you have to start fast,” BHS coach Austin Myers said. “You know it’s going to come for all 32 minutes. Coach Feeney does an excellent job the way he subs, and they don’t lose a thing when he subs.”

Gianna Rawlings’ 3-pointer at the second quarter buzzer sent NCHS into halftime with a 37-11 bulge.

“It’s definitely something we talk about over the summer, wanting to take Intercity again,” said Iron senior Lauren Hlava, who scored seven of her game-high 14 points in the second quarter. “It was a goal of ours to prove ourselves and leave no doubt in anybody’s minds. We came out confident and had fun.”

Sophia Feeney added 12 points for NCHS, while Chloe Janssen helped the Iron to a 27-21 rebounding margin with five boards.

NCHS shot 54 percent from the field overall and canned half of its 14 shots from 3-point range.

“I thought our kids competed hard on defense and shared it really well on offense,” Feeney said.

Katie Barger and Christina Lenard had five points each to lead the Purple Raiders.

“I did think we played hard, but I didn’t think we played smart,” said Myers. “It’s a tough matchup for us right now. Our goal is to someday slowly get to where they are now.”

West-Central Catholic

The Saints seized a 37-36 lead on a Logan Shanks 3-pointer, but West scored the game’s final five points with four coming from Emily Kobel.

“It was an ugly game. We were fortunate to come out with a win,” said Wildcats coach Darrelynn Dunn, whose team’s 24 turnovers were two more than Central Catholic.

“We rebounded the ball a little better the second half. We had our girls get up and pressure a little bit more and make them uncomfortable. I think our defense got us through.”

West led 21-17 at halftime and used five Meredith Bertsche points over the final 1:01 of the third quarter to surge to a 34-27 advantage.

Bertsche scored eight of her game-high 13 points in the third period.

“Meredith is Miss Consistency. You can pencil her in for 10-12 points every day and a couple deflections,” Dunn said. “She’s our glue. She gets us going. She definitely does a lot of good things for us.”

Kobel added nine points and Jocelyn Cottone-Sullivan a team-best eight rebounds for West.

Central Catholic received 10 points each from Cate Uhren and Elyssa Stenger, who topped all rebounders with 11.

“Both defenses were good. We couldn’t get it going on the offensive end and got in foul trouble early,” said Saints coach Debbie Coffman. “It was a fun Intercity with a young group. We have to build on that, and I have to learn we are young and keep pushing forward for them.”

The teams battled to a 34-34 rebounding draw.