NORMAL — When Normal Community "stole" the opening tip Tuesday, that was all Giana Rawlings needed.

The junior guard sank a 3-pointer on the first possession to get the Iron started — and she never stopped. Rawlings made five of NCHS' 10 shots from outside the arc as the Iron cruised to a 60-22 victory over United Township in a Class 4A O'Fallon Girls Basketball Sectional semifinal game held at Normal West.

"When the first shot goes in all my nerves just release, and I know I'm going to hit the next one and the next one," said Rawlings. "It gives me a lot of confidence."

Rawlings scored 15 points and Olivia Corson added 14 as No. 7-ranked NCHS improved to 31-3 ahead of Thursday's 7 p.m. championship game against No. 6 O'Fallon (30-4), which beat No. 3 Alton in the other semifinal Tuesday.

"If you talk to anyone down there, that (O'Fallon vs. Alton) was the championship tonight," said NCHS head coach Dave Feeney. "We're using that a little bit with our kids."

Opening tip

United Township (16-17), coming off its first regional title since 2001, figured to get the opening tip with 6-foot-5 Lorena Awou jumping against NCHS' 5-11 Allie Rustemeyer.

But Feeney and his coaches noticed something watching film.

"Corson and (Ali) Ince are on the side. She (Awou) always tips it back," said Feeney. "We told Corson and Ince, hey, when the ball goes up jump back. For our kids to recognize that and implement that is pretty impressive."

Rawlings had two 3-pointers as NCHS streaked to a 10-0 lead. But the Iron didn't stop. Lauren Hlava banked in a 3-pointer that started a 17-2 run to get the lead to 27-5 on Corson's three-point play before Awou's rebound basket cut the NCHS advantage to 20 after the first quarter.

"I was really proud how our kids came out of the gate with a competitive spirit right away and a fire in their eyes," said Dave Feeney. "What I also loved about it was it was relentless that first quarter. They really didn't get a chance to catch their breath. We kept coming at them."

'Chip on shoulder'

The Iron hit five 3s and forced nine turnovers with their pressure defense in the first quarter. NCHS didn't feel it played its best last week in winning its own regional and wanted to prove something right away.

Consider it done.

"We had a chip on our shoulder," said Rawlings. "We made sure we came out aggressive and having that strong team connection."

Another Corson three-point play ballooned the lead to 40-11 late in the second quarter. Sophia Feeney's 3-pointer put NCHS ahead, 44-13, at halftime.

United Township saw NCHS make 13 3s in a 69-28 victory on Jan. 16, so the early barrage from distance wasn't a total surprise. NCHS shot 60.7% from the field in the first half, making 6 of 13 attempts from 3-point range.

"You have to be quick to them," said United Township head coach Chase Pavelonis, who is a former NCHS assistant coach. "It's tough when you have a team out there, especially that runs a zone like ours, that you can pinpoint someone that we can jump wide on.

"You have to jump to every single girl. With their quick ball movement it puts stress on our defense if we're not meeting their execution pass."

The Iron didn't score in the second half until Rayna Powers converted on a drive with 4:09 left in the third quarter. But United Township had only one basket before that as NCHS' defense remained air tight.

Rawlings' final 3-pointer and a nifty drive by Sophie Barlow helped NCHS take a 51-18 lead into the fourth quarter. That triggered a running clock as Feeney rested his starters, who were going crazy on the bench when Kate Oyler made a 3-pointer for NCHS' final basket.

"Everyone on the bench and everyone on the floor was into the game. We were all hyped," said Rawlings. "That really helped us."

Awou paced United Township with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Off to O'Fallon

Now it's on to an almost three-hour bus trip to O'Fallon on Thursday. The Panthers are led by 5-10 senior guard Shannon Dowell, who signed with Illinois State in the fall.

If the Iron didn't need any more motivation, Coach Feeney also will remind them NCHS also made the sectional final last season before losing.

"We'll watch film tonight to see how good O'Fallon is, and I'm sure they're very good. But we're pretty good," he said. "If we play to our strengths and play how we can play, we're as good as anybody. On their floor and in front of their crowd it will be a challenge, for sure, but our kids love a challenge."

Photos: Normal Community girls against United Township during the Class 4A O'Fallon Sectional