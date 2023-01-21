 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal claims gritty victory against New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 72-70

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Normal didn't mind, dispatching New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 72-70 in Illinois girls basketball on January 21.

In recent action on January 16, Normal faced off against East Moline United Township and New Lenox Lincoln-Way West took on Chicago Amundsen on January 13 at New Lenox Lincoln-Way West High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News