Normal busts Bloomington 49-20

Normal delivered all the smoke to disorient Bloomington and flew away with a 49-20 win for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 5.

The first quarter gave Normal a 14-3 lead over Bloomington.

The Ironmen's offense jumped in front for a 31-9 lead over the Purple Raiders at the intermission.

Normal thundered to a 49-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Ironmen maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 4-0 in the fourth quarter.

