Normal busts Bloomington 49-20

Normal delivered all the smoke to disorient Bloomington and flew away with a 49-20 win for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 5.
The first quarter gave Normal a 14-3 lead over Bloomington.
The Ironmen's offense jumped in front for a 31-9 lead over the Purple Raiders at the intermission.
Normal thundered to a 49-16 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Ironmen maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 4-0 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Normal and Bloomington faced off on February 10, 2022 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Bloomington faced off against Rock Island and Normal took on Washington on December 30 at Normal Community High School. For results, click here.
