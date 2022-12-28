Nokomis dims lights on Gillespie 57-28

Gillespie had no answers as Nokomis compiled a 57-28 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 28.
The last time Nokomis and Gillespie played in a 66-34 game on February 5, 2022. Click here for a recap
