No quit here; Morton fights back to beat Chicago Mother Mcauley 51-26

Morton rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Chicago Mother Mcauley 51-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Mighty Macs started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over the Potters at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago Mother Mcauley got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 19-17 margin over Morton at halftime.

The Potters broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-21 lead over the Mighty Macs.

In recent action on December 18, Morton faced off against Metamora and Chicago Mother Mcauley took on Yorkville on December 20 at Yorkville High School. For a full recap, click here.

