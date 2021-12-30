No quit here; Morton fights back to beat Chicago Mother Mcauley 51-26

Morton rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Chicago Mother Mcauley 51-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Mighty Macs started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over the Potters at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago Mother Mcauley got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 19-17 margin over Morton at halftime.

The Potters broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-21 lead over the Mighty Macs.

