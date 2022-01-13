No quarter given: Fithian Oakwood puts down Georgetown-Ridge Farm 65-30

Fithian Oakwood dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 65-30 victory over Georgetown-Ridge Farm during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Comets broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 59-24 lead over the Buffaloes.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 65-30 fourth-quarter tie.

