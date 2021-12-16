No quarter given: Fairbury Prairie Central puts down Champaign St. Thomas More 51-31

Fairbury Prairie Central's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Champaign St. Thomas More 51-31 in Illinois girls basketball on December 16.
In recent action on December 2, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Urbana and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Kankakee Grace Christian on December 11 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For more, click here.
