Chicago Mother Mcauley's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Chicago Simeon 54-31 on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago Mother Mcauley and Chicago Simeon squared off with February 18, 2022 at Chicago Mother Mcauley High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Chicago Mother Mcauley faced off against River Forest Trinity . For results, click here. Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Taft on January 28 at Chicago Simeon Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.