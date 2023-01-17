No quarter given: Chicago Lake View puts down Chicago Schurz 37-16

Chicago Lake View's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 37-16 win over Chicago Schurz on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago North Grand. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.