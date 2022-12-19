No quarter given: Chicago Julian puts down Chicago UC Woodlawn 42-14

Chicago Julian didn't tinker with Chicago UC Woodlawn, scoring a 42-14 result in the win column on December 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 14, Chicago Julian faced off against Chicago Carver and Chicago UC Woodlawn took on Chicago Dunbar on December 9 at Chicago UCCS Woodlawn. Click here for a recap
