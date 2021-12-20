No quarter given: Champaign St. Thomas More puts down Danville Schlarman 53-5

Champaign St. Thomas More's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 53-5 win over Danville Schlarman in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 20.
In recent action on December 11, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Kankakee Grace Christian and Danville Schlarman took on Bismarck-Henning on December 9 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Click here for a recap
