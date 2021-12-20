No quarter given: Champaign St. Thomas More puts down Danville Schlarman 53-5

Champaign St. Thomas More's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 53-5 win over Danville Schlarman in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 20.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.